Antetokounmpo’s 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans rallied and pulled as close as 117-114 on CJ McCollum’s fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 and Lopez scored soon after to ensure New Orleans’ fourth straight loss on the heels of its seven-game winning streak. Jonas Valanciunas had season highs of 37 points and 18 rebounds for New Orleans.

