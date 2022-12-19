Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary’s Elias Lindholm. Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Hertl will miss two games without pay for the first suspension of his 10-year career. The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary’s 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times and Hertl retaliated by swinging his stick. He hit Lindholm in the face, leading to the suspension.

