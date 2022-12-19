Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona. And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and 17 from K.J. Jenkins. The Gaels were led by 22 from post Nelly Joseph. After Iona (7-3) scored the opening bucket, New Mexico led the remainder of the way, building a 17-point, first-half lead. First-half runs of 14-2 and 8-0 helped New Mexico build a 37-20 lead.

