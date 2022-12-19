Pellington, No. 20 Arizona women beat No. 18 Baylor 75-54

DALLAS (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had eight assists, Cate Reese added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona beat Baylor 75-54 at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Jade Loville hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Arizona (9-1). The Wildcats scored 12 of the first 15 second-quarter points take a 31-19 lead when Loville hit a 3-pointer midway through the period and Baylor trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Jaden Owens scored 15 points and Sarah Andrews added 14 for the Bears.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.