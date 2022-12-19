Olympic champion Odermatt back on top with Alta Badia GS win

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — There was no stopping Marco Odermatt this time. The Olympic champion won a giant slalom in Alta Badia for his 15th career World Cup victory a day after an uncharacteristic third-place finish on the same course. The reigning overall World Cup champion and current leader maintained his first-run advantage during a wild second run down the Gran Risa. The Swiss skier finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Norwegian veteran Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.92 ahead of Olympic silver medalist Zan Kranjec. Sunday’s winner Lucas Braathen lost control on the upper section during his opening run.

