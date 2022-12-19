Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 4:41 AM

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime. Tre Herndon got a hand on Prescott’s low throw to Noah Brown. Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s 20-game skid against NFC teams. The Cowboys ended a four-game winning streak but later secured a playoff spot when the New York Giants beat Washington. Jacksonville, meanwhile, gained ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content