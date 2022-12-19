Hayes scores 20, No. 8 NC State women beat Clemson 77-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Madson Hayes scored a career-high 20 points as No. 8 North Carolina State beat Clemson 77-59 in the opener of Atlantic Coast Conference play for both teams. Mimi Collins had 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 10 for the Wolfpack (11-1, 1-0 ACC), who shot 50.8% en route to their seventh straight win overall and their 18 straight at home. Amari Robinson scored 12 points to lead the Tigers (8-4, 0-1), who snapped a five-game winning streak.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.