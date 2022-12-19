Flyers’ Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season. It’s another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. He scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. Atkinson spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus. He is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season.

