All-American RB Bijan Robinson leaving Texas for NFL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Robinson played three years but had two seasons of eligibility remaining because his freshman year was the COVID-19-altered 2020 season. Robinson is fourth on Texas’ career rushing list. All three of the players ahead of him were top-five picks in the draft.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.