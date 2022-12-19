3 charged after violent pitch invasion in Australian soccer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police have charged three men following a violent pitch invasion that left a goalkeeper and a referee injured and forced an Australian top-flight soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory to be abandoned on the weekend. Video on social media shows a man throwing a metal bucket of sand at Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover during the melee. Glover was taken off the field dazed and bleeding and later received stitches to a facial laceration. He was back at practice with the club on Monday. About 150 people mainly from the Melbourne Victory supporter section of the stadium rushed the pitch around the 20-minute mark at AAMI Stadium. City led 1-0 at the time.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.