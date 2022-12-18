Shiffrin takes win No. 77 to move within 5 of Vonn’s record

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has a women’s World Cup super-G victory to top off her first speed race weekend of the season with career win No. 77. The result leaves the American skier five wins short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin finished sixth and fourth in two downhills over the past two days before excelling in the super-G format. She beat Elena Curtoni by 0.12 seconds. The Italian won Friday’s downhill. Romane Miradoli was four-tenth behind in third. Sofia Goggia placed fifth. The Italian has been skiing with a broken hand for two days but won Saturday’s downhill.

