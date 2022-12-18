Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé has congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday’s final. Pelé won a record three World Cups as a player. He has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection. Pelé posted his message on Instagram after Argentina beat defending champion France 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Pelé says Messi winning his first World Cup is something “his trajectory deserved.” He says “what a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport.”

