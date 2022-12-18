No. 23 Gonzaga women topple BYU with strong finish 67-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 13 points, and No. 23 Gonzaga defeated BYU 67-58 in a West Coast Conference opener. The Bulldogs’ starters scored all but nine of their points, but they got clutch baskets from Destiny Burton and Calli Stokes off the bench. Gonzaga took a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter and BYU was within one point — 55-54 — with 6:20 to go. Burton hit a layup and Truong a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 60-54 lead and their defense held BYU to two points over the final 3 1/2 minutes. Lauren Gustin had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for BYU.

