LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir and Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield. Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too, for CSU Bakersfield (2-5). Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.