Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick in the World Cup final and was the tournament’s leading scorer in Qatar. But he missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron. Mbappé had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0. The forward had been practically invisible up to that point. But his two goals in less than two minutes carried France back into the match.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.