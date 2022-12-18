Braathen, the skier and fashion designer, wins Alta Badia GS

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Lucas Braathen won the Alta Badia giant slalom for his second win in as many races. Braathen moved up from third after the opening run to finish a slim 0.02 seconds ahead of Norwegian teammate Henrik Kristoffersen on the Gran Risa course. Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt recovered from a disappointing ninth in the opening leg to place 0.10 behind in third. Alexis Pinturault finished fourth and first-run leader Zan Kranjec came fifth.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.