Falcons defensive coordinator Pees injured during warmups

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was run into by a New Orleans Saints player who was trying to field a punted ball during warmups and was taken off the field on a stretcher less than an hour before kickoff of the Falcons game at New Orleans. It appeared that Pees’ head was struck by Saints returner Rashid Shaheed’s helmet in the collision. Medical personnel quickly gathered around the 73-year-old, longtime NFL assistant, placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field. Pees is in his second season as Falcons defensive coordinator after serving in the same post at Tennessee, Baltimore and New England.

