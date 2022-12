CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter. The right guard was carted off the field. First-year coach Matt Eberflus says he received an encouraging report from the team’s medical staff on Jenkins.

