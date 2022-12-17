Pitt ends non-conference play by thrashing N. Florida 82-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federiko Federiko scored 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting, Blake Hinson scored 18 points, and Pittsburgh wrapped up non-conference play by beating North Florida 82-56. Federiko’s jumper two minutes in gave Pitt a 2-1 lead and the Panthers held the lead for the remainder. They pushed the lead to 16-7 midway through the first half on Jamarius Burton’s layup before the Ospreys closed to 19-15 on Jose Placer’s 3. But Pitt took control 6 1/2 minutes before halftime and outscored North Florida 20-10 to head to intermission up 39-25. Jarius Hicklen scored 15 points for North Florida.

