Keller scores 2, Coyotes hold on to beat Islanders 5-4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games. Nick Schmaltz had three assists and Jakob Chychrun added two, and Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Anthony Beauvillier and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who are 1-3-1 in their last five. Oliver Wahlstrom had two assists. Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.

