In footsteps of France’s Mbappé, kids and parents dream big
By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
BONDY, France (AP) — In the World Cup final, France’s Kylian Mbappé can emulate Brazilian great Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and demonstrate how his success is no accident. Mbappé is the product of a breathtakingly successful system, the latest golden name in a non-stop torrent of top-notch talent constantly being churned out by France. AS Bondy is a small club where Mbappé enrolled as a boy and quickly caught attention as a fleet-footed prodigy. These clubs are the start points of France’s football production lines. On the football fields where Mbappé honed his talent, another generation of French kids with big dreams is already hard at work trying to follow in the superstar’s footsteps.