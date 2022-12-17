Girard scores 19, Syracuse defeats Cornell with big 2nd half

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 19 points, every starter scored in double figures for Syracuse, and the Orange defeated Cornell 78-63 for their fifth consecutive victory. Jesse Edwards had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Orange, who got all but nine points from their starters. Judah Mintz scored 14 points, Chris Bell 13 and Benny Williams 12. The score was tied at 37 after a first half in which Girard scored 15 points and Isaiah Gray had eight for Cornell. It was 45-43 in favor of Syracuse with about 16 minutes left in regulation before the Orange went on a 20-2 run to lead 65-45 with 8:14 remaining.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.