Betson sparks Tulsa to 66-51 victory over MVSU

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Brandon Betson scored 15 points off the bench to guide Tulsa past Mississippi Valley State 66-51 on Friday night.

Betson shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Golden Hurricane (4-6). Anthony Pritchard went 6 of 8 from the field to add 13 points. Sam Griffin finished with 11 points.

Kadar Waller led the Delta Devils (1-11) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Mississippi Valley State also got nine points and three steals from Michael Barber. The loss was the Delta Devils’ seventh in a row.

Tulsa outscored Mississippi Valley State by 11 points over the final half, while Betson led the way with 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.