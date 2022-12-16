Red Sox cut ties with Hosmer, get RHP Wyatt Mills from KC

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment. The move made room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace. Hosmer batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs last season. In a 12-year career with the Royals, Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer has batted .277 with 196 homers and 879 RBIs. Mills was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season with Seattle and Kansas City. Wallace had a 3.81 ERA in 47 appearances for Double-A Portland. Also, the Red Sox traded utilityman Hoy Park to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash. Park, 26, hit .216 with two home runs for the Pirates last season.

