Kuzmenko scores in SO to give Canucks 4-3 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the only goal of the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 for their sixth straight road win. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander had two assists and Spencer Martin stopped 35 shots to improve to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis scored for Calgary, which lost its fourth straight overall — third straight beyond regulation — and fell to 6-1-1 in its last eight at home. Dillon Dube had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 saves. Kuzmenko scored on the Canucks’ first attempt of the tiebreaker. Dube and Backlund both missed on Flames’ final two attempts.

