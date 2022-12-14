N.C. State forces 20 turnovers in 92-73 win over Furman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Casey Morsell added 17 points and North Carolina State forced a season-high 20 turnovers in a 92-73 victory over Furman. Morsell scored 12 points in the opening eight minutes, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, to help N.C. State build a 26-10 lead. The Wolfpack led 48-29 at the break after shooting 52% from the field and scoring 15 points off 14 Furman turnovers. Smith led the way with 14 points for the Wolfpack. Smith and Morsell each had a 3-pointer in the opening three minutes of the second half for a 27-point lead. Jack Clark scored 15 points, LJ Thomas had a career-high 14 points and Jarkel Joiner added 10 for N.C. State.

