49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said a final decision on Purdy’s status wouldn’t be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing. Purdy said he’s dealing with some pain.

