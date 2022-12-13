Suzuki, Dach star as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens rallied to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday. Josh Anderson tied the game for Montreal in the third period, forcing overtime. Jake Allen made 34 saves and denied Nazem Kadri’s attempt to seal the win to snap a three-game home losing skid. Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period for Calgary. Tyler Toffoli picked up one assist in his first game back in Montreal since getting traded to Calgary last season. Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves as the Flames stayed winless in their three-game road trip.

