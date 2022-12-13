Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia. The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a neighborhood of Denver before attending Missouri State University. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 draft.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.