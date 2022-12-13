AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have added veteran catcher Christian Vázquez. He has agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract with the club. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season. He hit .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1 and won the World Series with them.

