AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have added veteran catcher Christian Vázquez. He has agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract with the club. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season. He hit .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1 and won the World Series with them.