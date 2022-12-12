Tyreek Hill’s heroics not enough to save Dolphins in LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tyreek Hill scored two of the most memorable touchdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ season on Sunday night. And almost nothing else will be worth revisiting about their 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill returned a fumble 57 yards for a wacky touchdown in the second quarter, finding the ball in the back of a big scrum. Hill then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass down the Miami sideline in the second half on a beautiful throw from Tua Tagovailoa. Those explosive plays kept the Dolphins in a game that had no business being close.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.