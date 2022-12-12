Nneka Ogwumike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president

NEW YORK (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected over the weekend. The Los Angeles Sparks star has served as WNBPA President since 2016, first winning reelection in 2019. She was instrumental in negotiating for the ground-breaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement that saw major pay increases and guarantees of full salaries of players on maternity leave. The contract, which runs through 2027, also provided enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements. Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum was elected to serve as First Vice President of the union. It’s her first term on the WNBPA Executive Committee.

