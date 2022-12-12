Slugger Josh Bell brings Guardians needed power, protection

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians have added some major pop to their lineup. Cleveland officially signed slugger Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract after agreeing to the deal last week during the winter meetings in San Diego. Bell’s contract includes a player opt out after next season, but Bell made it clear he wants to stay around for a while. The AL Central champion Guardians were in the market for a big bat after hitting just 127 homers last season.

