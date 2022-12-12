Fisk, 1st HBCU gymnastics at NCAA level, heads to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Fisk University women’s gymnastics program will debut at the Super 16 invitational on Jan. 6 in Las Vegas. Fisk is the first Historically Black College and University to offer women’s gymnastics at the NCAA level. The school, which is based in Nashville, launched its program in November 2022 and hired Corrinne Tarver as head coach last spring. The Super 16 field also features defending NCAA champion Oklahoma. Several Olympic medalists will compete, including Auburn’s Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey of Oregon State and Jordan Chiles of UCLA. The event will be held over two days in Las Vegas on Jan. 6-7.

