F1: Williams team principal Capito leaves after 2 years

GROVE, England (AP) — Team principal Jost Capito and technical director François-Xavier Demaison are leaving Williams after it finished last in the Formula One constructors’ championship. Capito led the team for two seasons after investment firm Dorilton Capital bought the struggling team in 2020 from the Williams family. No reason was given for Capito’s departure. American driver Logan Sargeant will be making his F1 debut next season for Williams and paid tribute to Capito for helping his development in Formula Two.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.