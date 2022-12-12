Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team. The junior outside linebacker earned the honor a day after graduating. It’s the fourth award Anderson picked up in a week. His trophy haul includes the Nagurski, Lombardi and Bednarik awards. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott presented Anderson with the award at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership.

