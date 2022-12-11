Watson improving, but Browns’ playoff hopes on brink

CINCINNATI (AP) — Deshaun Watson had an unspectacular season debut in last week’s win over the Texans. He was better on Sunday, but the Browns’ playoff hopes all but vanished with a 23-10 loss to the Bengals. And perhaps it was unrealistic for Cleveland to pin those hopes on a quarterback who, for all his talent, hadn’t played since the final game of the 2020 season. Watson returned last week after an 11-game suspension resulting from accusations by more than two dozen women that he sexually harassed or assaulted them during massage therapy sessions. On Sunday, he completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

