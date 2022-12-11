Holdener beats Shiffrin for 2nd World Cup slalom win

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Wendy Holdener had a lengthy wait for her first slalom victory. The Swiss skier made it two out of two on Sunday. And this time she didn’t have to share top spot. Holdener improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere. She finished 0.47 seconds ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and 0.70 ahead of first-run leader Petra Vlhová. The 29-year-old Holdener moved joint top of the slalom standings with Shiffrin. She also moved into second overall, 19 points behind Shiffrin and 26 ahead of Vlhová.

