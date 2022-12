Titans’ Dontrell Hilliard carted off field with neck injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard has been taken to the locker room with a neck injury after being hurt covering a punt against Jacksonville. Hillard went down helping tackle Jamal Agnew at the end of a 6-yard punt return with 7:16 left in the second quarter. His Titans’ teammates immediately signaled for help with some taking a knee. Hilliard remained on the ground for a few minutes before sitting up. He was helped onto the cart and grabbed and squeezed hands before going to the locker room. Hilliard was handling kickoff and punt returns while also playing on Tennessee’s coverage teams.

