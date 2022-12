LEWISTON, N.Y. — Noah Thomasson had 20 points in Niagara’s 67-60 win over Eastern Michigan. Thomasson shot 7 for 14 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Aaron Gray added 12 points and David Mitchell 11 for the Purple Eagles. Noah Farrakhan led Eastern Michigan in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Eastern Michigan also got 13 points from Emoni Bates.

