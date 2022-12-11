Stastny, Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Stastny scored in the second period, Pyotr Kochetkov got his second career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 3-0 to extend their point streak to seven games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored, and Kochetkov had 16 saves as Carolina improved to 5-0-2 on its current streak. Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves as the Islanders lost for the fourth time in six games.

