ELON, N.C. — Sam Sherry’ scored 24 points, Max Mackinnon added 23 points, and Elon defeated JWU Charlotte 101-69. Sherry and Mackinnon also contributed seven rebounds each for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin recorded 19 points, making six 3-pointers. The Phoenix snapped an eight-game skid. Fred Patterson led the way for the Wildcats with 26 points and seven rebounds.

