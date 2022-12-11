Seahawks without RBs Walker and Dallas versus Panthers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without top two running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas after both were inactive for the game against Carolina. Both Walker and Dallas suffered ankle injuries last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker seemed a longshot to play all week, while coach Pete Carroll said Dallas was pushing to get back from his sprained ankle. Neither participated in practice all week. Also out for the Seahawks was starting defensive end Shelby Harris, who had not been listed on the injury report during the week, but was suffering from an illness. Carolina will be without starting safety Xavier Woods, who was questionable because of a knee injury suffered late in the Panthers win over Denver two weeks ago.

