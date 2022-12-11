SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Led by Omari Moore’s 24 points, the San Jose State Spartans defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 75-64 on Saturday night. The Spartans moved to 8-3 with the win and the Broncos dropped to 8-3.

