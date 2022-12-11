Rice, No. 13 UCLA women beat Cal State Fullerton 64-41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Charisma Osborne added 13 points and No. 13 UCLA beat Cal State Fullerton 64-41. Five different UCLA players scored in a 12-2 opening run and the Bruins — despite committing a season-high 27 turnovers — never trailed. Fullerton went without a made field goal for more than 6 minutes in the first quarter, had a similar stretch of 5-plus minutes in the second and trailed 31-12 at halftime. Una Jovanovic led the Titans with 15 points but shot just 3 of 15 from the field and Fujika Nimmo added 10 points, also on 3-of-15 shooting. UCLA outrebounded the Titans 60-16 overall and 24-3 on the offensive glass.

