On Popovich’s coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111

MIAMI (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Gregg Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday. Devin Vassell scored 18 for the Spurs, including a jumper with 1:13 left that put them ahead to stay. Zach Collins scored 16 and Doug McDermott added 13 for San Antonio. Jimmy Butler scored 30 for Miami, which got 23 from Tyler Herro, 14 from Caleb Martin and 12 apiece from Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

