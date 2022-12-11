No. 10 Arizona tops No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in Vegas clash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits. Oumar Ballo had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson scored 16 and Kerr Kriisa finished with 14. Indiana had five players in double figures, led by Race Thompson with 16 points and nine rebounds.

