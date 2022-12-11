Skip to Content
Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. It’s the latest big move for free-spending owner Steve Cohen and the busy Mets during a dizzying week. Senga figures to slot into the middle of a revamped rotation headed by three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

