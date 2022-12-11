LAFAYETTE, La. — Led by Terence Lewis II’s 19 points and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated the Samford Bulldogs 75-58. The Ragin’ Cajuns moved to 8-1 with the win and the Bulldogs dropped to 6-5.

