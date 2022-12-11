Lawrence throws 3 TDs, Jags end skid in beating Titans 36-22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Tennessee Titans 36-22 Sunday for their first victory in Music City since 2013. The Jaguars snapped a five-game skid against their oldest division rival. Doug Pederson also became the first Jacksonville coach to win in Nashville since Gus Bradley in 2013. Jacksonville had four sacks and turned four turnovers into 20 points. The Jaguars scored 29 straight points. The Titans have lost three straight for the first time since coach Mike Vrabel’s first season in 2018.

